SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $277.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $291.00 to $277.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $327.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.85.

SBAC traded down $4.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $250.35. 8,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,740. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $205.20 and a 52-week high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,700.75 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $267.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.77.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 238.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,532,000 after acquiring an additional 306,618 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after acquiring an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 3,880.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 197,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,841,000 after acquiring an additional 192,359 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after acquiring an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skye Global Management LP lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,633,000 after acquiring an additional 168,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

