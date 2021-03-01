SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Lowered to $325.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $335.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SBAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $327.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their price objective on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.85.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $4.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.35. 8,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,740. The company’s 50 day moving average is $267.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,700.75 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $205.20 and a 52 week high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 28.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,857,000 after buying an additional 11,027 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 26.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.1% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.