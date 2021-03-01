Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 30,530 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 2.9% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Enbridge worth $37,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 191.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ENB. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $34.56 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $22.57 and a one year high of $38.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.6523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.50%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

