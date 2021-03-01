Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 257,050 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises about 3.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Suncor Energy worth $42,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SU. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $20.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.74.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1642 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

