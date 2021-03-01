Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $124.87 Million Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,210,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 83,470 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 9.7% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.12% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $124,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 7,625,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $429,505,000 after buying an additional 157,815 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 15,404,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,996,000 after buying an additional 204,903 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,594,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,005,000 after buying an additional 19,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $60.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $63.78.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. As a group, analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6314 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

