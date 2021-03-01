Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Has $49.27 Million Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,162,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 58,900 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold makes up about 3.8% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Barrick Gold worth $49,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOLD. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,570,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,768,000 after purchasing an additional 736,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 38,416 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.81%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLD shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.06.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

