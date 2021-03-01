Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up about 3.1% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $40,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 245.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth about $1,664,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,371,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

Shares of CP opened at $356.06 on Monday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.14. The stock has a market cap of $47.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

