Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. Sells 138,560 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 705,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 138,560 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up approximately 3.3% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.09% of Newmont worth $42,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 262,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,669,000 after acquiring an additional 16,261 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 71.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 419,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,282,000 after acquiring an additional 175,290 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 42,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 229,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,579,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,015,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,240,929. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Raymond James set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

NYSE NEM opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.14. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.21%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

