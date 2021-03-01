Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)’s stock price rose 10.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $114.00 and last traded at $113.09. Approximately 833,819 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 803,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.48.

SDGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.60.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.28.

In other news, SVP Jennifer Daniel sold 3,344 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $356,804.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,414.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Yvonne Tran sold 10,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $1,136,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,038,245.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,108,667 shares of company stock worth $98,967,769 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schrödinger by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile (NASDAQ:SDGR)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. Its segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

