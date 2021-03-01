Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) is Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 2,552,176.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 638,044 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 4.2% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $19,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,570,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,674 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,870,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,203 shares in the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,278,000 after purchasing an additional 26,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,205,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 921,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,650,000 after purchasing an additional 324,566 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.89. The company had a trading volume of 66,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,995. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $34.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average is $29.57.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

