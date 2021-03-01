Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds Capital Management LLC

Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 766,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,722 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 8.5% of Tradewinds Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $39,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,479,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 22.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 31,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHO traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.31. 10,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,326. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43.

