Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Unit’s (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) Quiet Period To End on March 8th

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Unit’s (OTCMKTS:SSAAU) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 8th. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Unit had issued 27,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 26th. The total size of the offering was $270,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

OTCMKTS SSAAU opened at $10.34 on Monday. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Unit has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

About Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha Unit

There is no company description available for Science Strategic Acquisition Alpha Corp.

