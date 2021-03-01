Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.76

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.76 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 5915 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scientific Games by 28,470.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Scientific Games in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.