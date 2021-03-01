Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Shares Up 5%

Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) shot up 5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $15.50. 1,522,602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,867,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STNG. Zacks Investment Research cut Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.20. The firm has a market cap of $900.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.06. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -42.55%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 13,235 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,057 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

