Scry.info (DDD) Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. Scry.info has a market cap of $1.50 million and $47,271.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One Scry.info token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00055735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.24 or 0.00776468 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00030645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029710 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00043049 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

DDD is a token. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official message board is medium.com/@scryscry8 . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

Scry.info Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.