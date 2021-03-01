SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) Trading Up 7.8%

SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX)’s stock price was up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.39 and last traded at $8.39. Approximately 667,055 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 821,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SCYX shares. Guggenheim started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on SCYNEXIS from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Aegis restated a “buy” rating on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on SCYNEXIS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.38.

Get SCYNEXIS alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.16.

In other SCYNEXIS news, CEO Marco Taglietti bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,668 shares in the company, valued at $685,425. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian Philippe Tinmouth bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 50,200 shares of company stock valued at $313,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 10,517.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in SCYNEXIS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.92% of the company’s stock.

About SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX)

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for SCYNEXIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCYNEXIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.