Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) rose 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 7,466,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 26,715,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $185.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

