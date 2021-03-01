Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) rose 6.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 7,466,144 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 26,715,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.14.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st.
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.68. The stock has a market cap of $185.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.88.
Seanergy Maritime Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHIP)
Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It owns a fleet of ten Capesize bulk carriers with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 11 years. The company is headquartered in Athens, Greece.
