SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.75

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 74557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.
The firm has a market cap of $567.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.
About SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)
SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.
