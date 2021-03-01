SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Sets New 1-Year High at $20.75

SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 74557 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

The firm has a market cap of $567.86 million, a PE ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.34.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in SeaSpine by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 104,617 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,317,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 468,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 133,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

