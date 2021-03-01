SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Given New $55.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) had its price objective increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $27.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s current price.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.57.

SEAS opened at $49.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.37. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 352.53% and a negative net margin of 50.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post -4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 7,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $231,165.00. Also, COO Walter Bogumil sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $503,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 210,231 shares in the company, valued at $6,620,174.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $951,817. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 407.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

