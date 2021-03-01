Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) shot up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.06 and last traded at $1.87. 1,409,599 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 2,304,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

The firm has a market cap of $43.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYES. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

