Secret (SCRT) Trading Down 25.4% Over Last 7 Days

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 17.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Secret has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.14 or 0.00006521 BTC on major exchanges. Secret has a total market cap of $218.77 million and approximately $3.71 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.75 or 0.00431647 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.40 or 0.00034072 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,725.33 or 0.03584715 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000487 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000066 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000049 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret (CRYPTO:SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 178,145,006 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Block Rewards500 coins per block until block 2000250 coins per block until block 4000125 coins per block until block 800062.5 coins per block until block 1600031.25 coins per block until block 224000 “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.