Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Trading Up 5.1%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 1,822,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,802,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.
About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
