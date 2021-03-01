Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Trading Up 5.1%

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.23 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 1,822,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 3,802,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.43.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL)

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing of novel technologies and therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

