Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, an increase of 660.9% from the January 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of Sega Sammy stock opened at $4.30 on Monday. Sega Sammy has a twelve month low of $2.48 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.50.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sega Sammy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

