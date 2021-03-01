SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Short Interest Update

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 105,200 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the January 28th total of 417,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 526.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $13.24 on Monday. SEGRO has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $14.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

SEGXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of SEGRO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

