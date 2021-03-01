Sei Investments Co. Acquires 7,846 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.64% of Matthews International worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 33,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 16.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 7.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Matthews International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Matthews International stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. Matthews International Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $386.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.73 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

