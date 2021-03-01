Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.60.

Shares of ODFL opened at $214.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.80 and a fifty-two week high of $220.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.45.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 11.74%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

