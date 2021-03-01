Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,398 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.20.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $303.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.35.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The firm had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,550 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.88, for a total value of $505,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,415.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,481,948. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

