Sei Investments Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,486 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 29,422 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Diamondback Energy worth $6,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 376.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FANG. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.78.

FANG stock opened at $69.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.96. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $74.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

