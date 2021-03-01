Sei Investments Co. Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.18% of Cantel Medical worth $6,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,649,000 after acquiring an additional 332,231 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cantel Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cantel Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cantel Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Cantel Medical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 43,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CMD shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantel Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:CMD opened at $74.28 on Monday. Cantel Medical Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.81 and a 12-month high of $89.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 88.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.54. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $297.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

