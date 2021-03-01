Sei Investments Co. Has $6.29 Million Stock Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 146,015 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.37% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLMN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 629,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 51,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $18,923,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 29,334 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,529,919 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,333,000 after purchasing an additional 632,506 shares during the period. Finally, Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on BLMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BLMN opened at $24.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.97.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

