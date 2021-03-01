Sei Investments Co. Has $6.37 Million Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Acceleron Pharma worth $6,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Acceleron Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 123,046 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $136.16 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.44 and a 1 year high of $143.62.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.29). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,422,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 42,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $5,534,593.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,425.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.36.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

