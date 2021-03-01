Sei Investments Co. Has $6.37 Million Stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,873 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.20% of Univar Solutions worth $6,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Univar Solutions by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,293 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Univar Solutions by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,669,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,788 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 113,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,644,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Univar Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock opened at $19.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 110.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $22.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.56.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univar Solutions Profile

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.