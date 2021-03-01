Sei Investments Co. Increases Stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,580 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.15% of AXIS Capital worth $6,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stone Point Capital LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Point Capital LLC now owns 6,777,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $298,495,000 after buying an additional 4,354,073 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,300,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,419,000 after buying an additional 476,688 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in AXIS Capital by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,188,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,345,000 after buying an additional 89,407 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AXIS Capital by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 791,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,841,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in AXIS Capital by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,388,000 after buying an additional 88,119 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXS opened at $50.53 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $31.82 and a 52-week high of $62.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $785.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.40.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

