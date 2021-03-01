Sei Investments Co. Makes New Investment in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 285,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,446,000. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.45% of Guess’ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GES. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Guess’ by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 732,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,573,000 after purchasing an additional 212,830 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Guess’ during the third quarter worth about $988,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Guess’ by 9.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 822,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,555,000 after purchasing an additional 73,061 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Guess’ by 239.2% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 98,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,150 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess’ in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.51 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. Guess’, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $569.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.58 million. Guess’ had a negative net margin of 3.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. Guess”s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Guess’ from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Guess’ from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guess’ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

