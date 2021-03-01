Sei Investments Co. Purchases 3,185 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.14% of Fox Factory worth $6,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,968,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,216,000 after buying an additional 168,684 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,751,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 2.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,210,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,981,000 after purchasing an additional 29,804 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after purchasing an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 51.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,371,000 after purchasing an additional 153,031 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $127.15 on Monday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $144.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.07.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Fox Factory had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 20.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.71.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.