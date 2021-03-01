Sei Investments Co. Purchases 32,475 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,475 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of MGM Growth Properties worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGP opened at $33.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.39 and a beta of 0.76. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $33.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.08. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.27). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 1.15%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.59.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

