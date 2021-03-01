Sei Investments Co. Purchases 6,546 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.15% of Eagle Materials worth $6,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Eagle Materials by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EXP opened at $125.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.83 and a 12 month high of $129.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.99.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

EXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

In other Eagle Materials news, CEO Michael Haack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,129,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 4,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $468,398.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,355.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,933 shares of company stock valued at $24,198,209 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

