Sei Investments Co. Raises Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 623.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,973 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,670 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Masco were worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $115,923,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 1,985.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,560,000 after buying an additional 1,114,910 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Masco by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,849,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,229,000 after buying an additional 877,006 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Masco by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,350,667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,463,000 after buying an additional 816,792 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Masco by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,576,717 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,610,000 after buying an additional 756,989 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.55.

In related news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 28,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $1,588,550.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,138,605.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $53.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.89%.

Masco announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

