Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,863 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,212 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Sensata Technologies worth $6,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,830 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 20,420 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 402,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,509 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,698,000 after purchasing an additional 499,242 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

ST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

ST opened at $57.29 on Monday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $61.64. The company has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.92, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.76.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $906.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. It operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

