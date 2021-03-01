Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,583 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.38% of American Woodmark worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Woodmark by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,618,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,757,000 after acquiring an additional 135,299 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in American Woodmark by 27.3% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 641,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,404,000 after acquiring an additional 137,796 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after acquiring an additional 12,253 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 0.5% in the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 325,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its position in American Woodmark by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 324,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,454,000 after acquiring an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMWD stock opened at $93.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.50. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $105.35.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Equities research analysts expect that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

