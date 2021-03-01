Sei Investments Co. Sells 15,840 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $6,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.73.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $87.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 2.01. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day moving average of $133.18.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

