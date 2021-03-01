Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,271,652 Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 488,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,271,652 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.24% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $6,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth $2,383,000. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $6,251,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000.

TRQ stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 2.12.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRQ shares. TD Securities raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $22.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.10.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

