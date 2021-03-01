Sei Investments Co. Sells 78,814 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,814 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Builders FirstSource worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLDR opened at $43.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.
BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.
About Builders FirstSource
Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
