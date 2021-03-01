Sei Investments Co. Sells 78,814 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,814 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.12% of Builders FirstSource worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLDR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR opened at $43.26 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.81. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.94.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

