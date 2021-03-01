Sei Investments Co. Sells 8,220 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Sei Investments Co. cut its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,998,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,501,756,000 after acquiring an additional 76,830 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $154,291,000 after purchasing an additional 61,264 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,682,000 after purchasing an additional 436,158 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,729,000 after buying an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 952,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,426,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $90.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.94 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $95.49. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 48.69%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.78.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

