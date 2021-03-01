Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,348 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 24,910 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 12.3% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,356,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $49,071,000 after acquiring an additional 258,555 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 124.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,321,056 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,504,000 after purchasing an additional 731,676 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 959,179 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,970,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 889,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 462,237 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $32.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 20.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,356,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,636,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,114,484. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 6,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $186,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,499,821 shares in the company, valued at $170,494,451. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

