Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $770.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) will announce sales of $770.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $758.30 million and the highest is $782.10 million. Selective Insurance Group posted sales of $709.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Selective Insurance Group.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 7.05%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

SIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Selective Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $67.83 on Monday. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $70.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,308,000 after acquiring an additional 123,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,668,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $178,741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after purchasing an additional 137,198 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Selective Insurance Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,320,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,448,000 after buying an additional 180,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,171,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,336,000 after buying an additional 576,470 shares during the period. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

