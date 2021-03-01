Selfkey (KEY) Tops One Day Volume of $3.89 Million

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Selfkey token can now be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a total market cap of $30.73 million and $3.89 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00055005 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $366.96 or 0.00751518 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.76 or 0.00030221 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00060277 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00028923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00041027 BTC.

Selfkey Token Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,968,195,381 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Selfkey Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

