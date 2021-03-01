Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) Short Interest Up 733.3% in February

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 473,300 shares, an increase of 733.3% from the January 28th total of 56,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Senmiao Technology stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 100,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.23% of Senmiao Technology as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIHS stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.03. Senmiao Technology has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Senmiao Technology had a negative return on equity of 415.54% and a negative net margin of 182.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 million during the quarter.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. Its services include the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing, connecting ride-hailing drivers to financial institutions to buy, or get financing on the purchase of, cars to be used to provide ride-hailing services.

