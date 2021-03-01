Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Shares Gap Down to $4.57

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.27. Sensus Healthcare shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 333 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.98.
The firm has a market cap of $72.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.
About Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)
Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
