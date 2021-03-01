Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Shares Gap Down to $4.57

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.57, but opened at $4.27. Sensus Healthcare shares last traded at $4.27, with a volume of 333 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.98.

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $72.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 52.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 303,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 86,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

About Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.