Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 1st. Sentinel Chain has a market cap of $233,129.14 and $57,288.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. One Sentinel Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00055576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.41 or 0.00763262 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000299 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00006599 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.40 or 0.00029040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00041491 BTC.

SENC is a token. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentinel Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

